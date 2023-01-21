Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
11:18aPalestinian killed by Israeli in West Bank, Palestinians say
RE
01/20Israeli forces remove West Bank settler outpost, riling rightists in government
RE
01/20North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Stabilize After Three Days of Decline
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Palestinian killed by Israeli in West Bank, Palestinians say

01/21/2023 | 11:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A family member of a Palestinian man killed by Israeli forces reacts, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A Palestinian man was killed by an Israeli on Saturday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, and the Israeli military said the Palestinian had earlier tried to stab Jewish residents.

CCTV footage released by the Israeli military showed an individual running through the entrance gate of the Jewish Sde Efraim farm and being shot by an Israeli as he tries to advance further.

The Palestinian was trying to commit a stabbing attack against the residents, a statement from the Israeli military said. The military could not confirm whether the Israeli was working as a guard for the farm at the time.

Violence in the West Bank has surged over the past year, following stepped-up raids by Israel in response to a spate of Palestinian street attacks in its cities. At least 18 Palestinians, including militants and civilians, have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Jan. 1.

(Reporting by Emily Rose, Ali Sawafta, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
11:18aPalestinian killed by Israeli in West Bank, Palestinians say
RE
01/20Israeli forces remove West Bank settler outpost, riling rightists in government
RE
01/20North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Stabilize..
DJ
01/20European Midday Briefing: Stocks Up But Mood Still Cautious
DJ
01/20Russia's war on Ukraine latest: U.S. calls on allies to "..
RE
01/20Rovio Entertainment Surges 37% on Improved Takeover Proposal from Playtika
MT
01/19Insider Buy: Israel Acquisitions
MT
01/19Harvard school reverses course, will extend fellowship to human rights advocate
RE
01/19Israel says has not found a link between Pfizer COVID shot and stroke
RE
01/19Netanyahu says he discussed Saudi Arabia with White House's Sullivan
RE
More news
Chart EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart