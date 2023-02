Among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, the West Bank has seen a spike in violence since Israel intensified raids last year in response to a series of street attacks in its cities.

The army tweeted a picture of a large kitchen knife that it said had been wielded by the Palestinian shot south of the southern city of Hebron. The Palestinian civil affairs agency said a 24-year-old man was killed in the incident.

