EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
Poland to reinstate Israel envoy, ending diplomatic row, Israel says

03/22/2023 | 12:09pm EDT
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Poland will reinstate its ambassador to Israel, the Israeli foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after relations between the countries deteriorated when Warsaw introduced a law limiting the ability of Jews to recover World War Two properties.

Holocaust education trips for Israeli students to Poland had been suspended last year but the trips have recently been restored.

In July, Poland and Israel vowed to improve relations, saying they would mutually restore ambassadors.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the restoration saying it symbolised a "positive step forward" in diplomatic relations with Poland.

"We are staring a new chapter in relations with Poland," the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement. "Restoring the Polish ambassador to Israel and restoring school trips to Poland are important steps in strengthening the relations between the two states."

(Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Toby Chopra)


All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
12:09pPoland to reinstate Israel envoy, ending diplomatic row, Israel says
RE
09:00aIndia has adequate fertiliser stocks for summer-sown crops- minister
RE
06:13aIsrael says no plan to resettle West Bank area after legislation
RE
05:19aExplainer-What's at stake in Turkey's upcoming elections?
RE
05:12aTrapped and jobless, Gaza youths look for a way out
RE
03/21U.S. 'extremely troubled' by Israeli move to lift ban return to West Bank settlements -..
RE
03/21CEO to tell US Congress Norfolk Southern 'committed' to aid after derailment
RE
03/21Norfolk Southern CEO 'committed' to addressing derailment long-term health risks
RE
03/21Israeli government lifts ban on return to West Bank settlements
RE
03/21Britain, Israel aim to deepen tech, trade, security ties
RE
