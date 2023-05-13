JERUSALEM, May 13 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday welcomed credit ratings agency S&P's Aa-/A-1+ affirmation and stable outlook, despite its warning that fallout from the government's contested judicial overhaul could hamper growth.

"Maintaining Israel's positive rating during a globally challenging economic time is a vote of confidence in the right economic policy that we are leading," Netanyahu said in a joint statement with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. (Reporting by Maayan Lubell; editing by Jason Neely)