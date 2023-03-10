Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
12:08pSaudis kept U.S. informed on talks with Iran - White House
RE
10:43aIsrael ready to help Italy become energy hub, Netanyahu says
RE
03:59aIsraeli settler kills Palestinian who military says was planning attack
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Saudis kept U.S. informed on talks with Iran - White House

03/10/2023 | 12:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
John Kirby, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications, speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia kept Washington informed of its talks with Iran to restore diplomatic relations but the United States was not directly involved, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

The road map announced on Friday appeared to be the result of several rounds of talks, including some held in Baghdad and Oman, Kirby said, adding that the United States has supported that process as promoting an end to the war in Yemen and to what he termed Iranian aggression:

"The Saudis did keep us informed about these talks that they were having, just as we keep them informed on our engagements, but we weren't directly involved."

The White House believes that internal and external pressure, including effective Saudi deterrence against attacks from Iran or its proxies, ultimately brought Iran to the table, Kirby said.

"We support any efforts to de-escalate tensions there and in the region. We think it's in our interests, and it's something that we worked on through our own effective combination of deterrence and diplomacy."

As for normalization of Saudi ties with Israel, he said, "it's not clear that this arrangement affects that or is designed to deal with that, but we obviously continue to support normalization."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Steve Holland; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
12:08pSaudis kept U.S. informed on talks with Iran - White House
RE
10:43aIsrael ready to help Italy become energy hub, Netanyahu says
RE
03:59aIsraeli settler kills Palestinian who military says was planning attack
RE
03/09Third Norfolk Southern train derails as CEO testifies
RE
03/09US railroad group warns carriers to stop using cars with loose wheels
RE
03/09Rail CEO grilled by senators over Ohio derailment
RE
03/09Norfolk Southern CEO Apologizes for Ohio Derailment
MT
03/09Reaction to Biden's 2024 budget proposal
RE
03/09Norfolk Southern CEO 'terribly sorry' over train wreck
RE
03/09Norfolk Southern CEO 'terribly sorry' over train wreck
RE
More news
Chart EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart