Scuffles as Israeli police break up judicial overhaul protests

A demonstration took place outside the residence of Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, in Jerusalem as well, with many also demanding the government negotiate a peace deal with the Palestinians.

Israeli media estimated more than 150,000 people attended anti-government protests nationwide on Saturday, the largest in commercial hub Tel Aviv.

That's despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (April 27) suspending the overhaul to allow negotiations on a compromise between his religious-nationalist coalition and opposition parties.

Proponents say the government's drive aims to seek a less elitist, interventionist bench. Critics see it as a threat to the court's independence and an attempt at a legal coup. And protesters want the overhaul scrapped, not only suspended.