EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
04/01Scuffles as Israeli police break up judicial overhaul protests
RE
04/01Syrian says air defenses confront Israeli attack over Homs area
RE
04/01Tens of thousands protest judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv
RE
Scuffles as Israeli police break up judicial overhaul protests

04/01/2023 | 10:25pm EDT
STORY: Protesters briefly occupied the Ayalon highway, one of Tel Aviv's main thoroughfares, before it was cleared by police on horseback and with water cannon. Several people were seen being detained.

A demonstration took place outside the residence of Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, in Jerusalem as well, with many also demanding the government negotiate a peace deal with the Palestinians.

Israeli media estimated more than 150,000 people attended anti-government protests nationwide on Saturday, the largest in commercial hub Tel Aviv.

That's despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (April 27) suspending the overhaul to allow negotiations on a compromise between his religious-nationalist coalition and opposition parties.

Proponents say the government's drive aims to seek a less elitist, interventionist bench. Critics see it as a threat to the court's independence and an attempt at a legal coup. And protesters want the overhaul scrapped, not only suspended.


© Reuters 2023
