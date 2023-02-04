Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
02:20pTens of thousands of Israelis protest against justice reform plans
RE
11:46aTrain derailment near Ohio border spurs massive fire
RE
01:19aTrain derailment causes massive fire in Ohio -local media
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against justice reform plans

02/04/2023 | 02:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new right-wing coalition in Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Israelis braved heavy rain on Saturday for a fifth week of protests against judicial reform plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government that critics say threaten democratic checks on ministers by the courts.

The plans, which the government says are needed to curb overreach by judges, have drawn fierce opposition from groups including lawyers, and raised concerns among business leaders, widening already deep political divisions in Israeli society.

"I'm here tonight protesting against the transition of Israel from a democracy to an autocracy," Dov Levenglick, 48, a software engineer told Reuters in Tel Aviv.

"It's a disgrace, it shall not stand."

Netanyahu has dismissed the protests as a refusal by leftist opponents to accept the results of last November's election, which produced one of the most right-wing governments in Israel's history.

The protesters say Israeli democracy would be undermined if the government succeeds in pushing through the plans, which would tighten political control over judicial appointments and limit the Supreme Court's powers to overturn government decisions or Knesset laws.

"They want to tear up the judiciary system of Israel, they want to tear up Israeli democracy, and we are here every week in every weather ... to fight against it and to fight for Israeli democracy," Hadar Segal, 35, told Reuters in Tel Aviv.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid joined demonstrations in the coastal city of Haifa, where he said protesters "came to save their country, and we came to protest with them."

(Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
02:20pTens of thousands of Israelis protest against justice reform plans
RE
11:46aTrain derailment near Ohio border spurs massive fire
RE
01:19aTrain derailment causes massive fire in Ohio -local media
RE
12:39aTrain derailment causes massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio -local media
RE
02/03Major central banks rekindle rate hike push after dry January
RE
02/03Siemens denies report about Israel boycott clause
DP
02/03Greece gets eight expressions of interest in Volos port sale
RE
02/03Iran Remains a Major Geopolitical Risk in Oil Market in 2023, RBC Capital Markets Says
MT
02/03How did Adani lose his title as Asia's richest man?
RE
02/03Israel, Sudan announce deal to normalise relations
RE
More news
Chart EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart