Tensions mount as Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost

The Palestinian Red Crescent said 191 Palestinians were injured in the clashes, most of them due to tear gas. Two Israeli soldiers were lightly injured, said an army spokesperson.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has surged this year, with frequent military raids in the occupied West Bank amid a spate of Palestinian attacks.

More than 90 Palestinians and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners have been killed since January.

Tensions have been especially high following Israeli police raids on Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound last week, which triggered rocket attacks on Israel that were met with Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon and Syria.