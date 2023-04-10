Advanced search
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
02:18pTensions mount as Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost
RE
01:00pThousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
RE
12:47pU.S. officials review intel sharing after damaging leak
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Tensions mount as Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost

04/10/2023 | 02:18pm EDT
STORY: Smoke was seen billowing from fires as Palestinians hurled rocks and burned tires in Beita. Israeli forces fired tear gas and stun grenades towards Palestinians.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said 191 Palestinians were injured in the clashes, most of them due to tear gas. Two Israeli soldiers were lightly injured, said an army spokesperson.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has surged this year, with frequent military raids in the occupied West Bank amid a spate of Palestinian attacks.

More than 90 Palestinians and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners have been killed since January.

Tensions have been especially high following Israeli police raids on Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound last week, which triggered rocket attacks on Israel that were met with Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon and Syria.


© Reuters 2023
