Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
01:00pThousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
RE
12:47pU.S. officials review intel sharing after damaging leak
RE
12:37pIsraeli ministers join protesters in West Bank march
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount

04/10/2023 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Israeli settlers hold a protest march in West Bank

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Thousands of Israelis, including government ministers, marched towards the evacuated outpost of Evyatar in the occupied West Bank on Monday to support settlement expansion, as tensions mounted between Israelis and Palestinians.

Waving Israeli flags and chanting religious slogans and songs, Israelis from across the country marched towards the outpost, as a Palestinian counter-protest was held nearby. The Palestinian red Crescent said 191 Palestinians were injured in the counter-protest.

"I'm here to help support the demand for the legalization of the Evyatar outpost as was promised as part of the coalition agreements," Shlomo Goren, 48, a Biologist from the central city of Bet Shemesh said.

"Now they understand why I have been pushing for the establishment of a national guard," far-right security chief Itamar Ben-Gvir said, flanked by heavy guard, at the demonstration.

Israel last week authorized the creation of a national guard sought by Ben-Gvir to focus on Arab unrest, but held off on giving him direct command after political rivals voiced concern the force could become a sectarian "militia."

A wave of Palestinian attacks against Israelis has already claimed the lives of 19 Israelis and tourists since the start of the year.

The mother of two Israeli sisters who were killed last week in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank has died of her wounds, hospital officials said on Monday.

"Tragic news that Leah Dee has also died following the abhorrent attacks in the West Bank," UK foreign minister James Cleverly on Twitter. "There can be no justification for the murder of Leah and her two daughters, Maia and Rina."

Israeli forces are still trying to track down the assailant down.

Several policies have been enacted by the new far-right Israeli government which support settlement recognition and expansion.

Last month, the Israeli parliament paved the way for Jewish settlers' return to four settlements in the West Bank by amending a 2005 law that ordered their evacuation, a move condemned by the Palestinian Authority and the European Union.

In February, Israel granted retroactive recognition to eight illegal West Bank outposts, also condemned by international organizations.

Since the 1967 war, Israel has established around 140 settlements on land Palestinians see as the core of a future state. Besides the authorized settlements, groups of settlers have built scores of outposts without government permission.

Palestinians want an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza with East Jerusalem as its capital - territories Israel captured in a 1967 war.

U.S.-sponsored statehood talks have been stalled since 2014 while Jewish settlements have expanded, developments which Palestinians say have undermined the chances of a viable state being established.

(Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
01:00pThousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
RE
12:47pU.S. officials review intel sharing after damaging leak
RE
12:37pIsraeli ministers join protesters in West Bank march
RE
12:29pIsraeli ministers join protesters in West Bank march
RE
05:07aNetanyahu's Likud party plummets in local news poll
RE
05:02aIntel leak has U.S. officials bracing for impact at home and abroad
RE
04/09Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Higher at Start of the We..
DJ
04/09US scrambles to trace source of highly classified intel leak
RE
04/09U.S. searches for source of highly-classified intel leak
RE
04/09Israeli sisters killed in shooting attack laid to rest
RE
More news
Chart EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer