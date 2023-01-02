Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
05:40pTop Biden aide planning Israel trip as hard-right coalition takes power -source
RE
12:19pIsraeli army blows up homes of Palestinian assailants
RE
09:32aBank of israel governor yaron says the israeli economy cannot t…
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Top Biden aide planning Israel trip as hard-right coalition takes power -source

01/02/2023 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is planning a trip to Israel this month after the formation of a new government topped by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a White House official said on Monday.

The meetings in Israel will come as Netanyahu's new alliance with ultra-nationalists has worried White House officials about the prospects for worsening Israel's relations with Palestinians. On Monday, Israeli forces killed two Palestinian militants during clashes near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian sources said.

Biden is also working to find common ground with the new Israeli government on an approach to stalled Iranian nuclear talks and has been re-evaluating Washington's alliance with Saudi Arabia.

Biden said on Thursday that he looked forward to working with Netanyahu, who he called "my friend for decades," and committed "to support the two state solution and to oppose policies that endanger its viability or contradict our mutual interests and values."

Dates for Sullivan's meetings have not been set yet, said the administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Jeff Mason


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
05:40pTop Biden aide planning Israel trip as hard-right coalition takes power -source
RE
12:19pIsraeli army blows up homes of Palestinian assailants
RE
09:32aBank of israel governor yaron says the israeli economy cannot t…
RE
09:31aBank of israel governor yaron says it is important that the new…
RE
09:30aBank of israel governor yaron says to the extent that fiscal po…
RE
09:29aBank of israel governor yaron says the inflation rate is expect…
RE
09:26aBank of israel governor yaron says it is important that the wa…
RE
09:24aBank of israel governor yaron says the labor market remains tig…
RE
09:23aBank of israel governor yaron says major central banks have beg…
RE
09:23aBank of israel governor yaron says we are already in a restrict…
RE
More news
Chart EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart