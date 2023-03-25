Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
03:14pTwo Israeli soldiers wounded in Palestinian shooting in flashpoint town
RE
02:59pExplainer-Uproar over Israeli judicial changes - what's it all about?
RE
02:34pIsraeli defence minister calls for halt on judicial overhaul
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
Summary

Two Israeli soldiers wounded in Palestinian shooting in flashpoint town

03/25/2023 | 03:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Israeli troops stand guard at a shooting scene in Huwara

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) -Two Israeli soldiers were wounded on Saturday, the military said, in a drive-by shooting claimed by a Palestinian armed group in the flashpoint town of Huwara in the occupied West Bank.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP) said in a statement that it had carried out the shooting. The military said it was in pursuit of the suspect.

It was the third shooting reported around Huwara within a month, raising fears of further violence during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan that partly coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover in April.

On Sunday, as Israeli and Palestinian officials made commitments at a meeting in Egypt to de-escalate violence, a Palestinian gunman opened fire on an Israeli couple in their car in Huwara, wounding the man.

A gunman from the Hamas militant group killed two settlers in a car in the same town during the first round of Israeli-Palestinian de-escalation talks last month in Aqaba.

Settlers responded to that attack by setting fire to Palestinians' homes and cars, killing at least one Palestinian.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whose recent comments about the Palestinians, and earlier about Huwara, have drawn widespread criticism, said Israel must not let attacks from the town become routine.

"When we are under fire we must take significant action," he said, without elaborating.

Over the past year, Israeli forces have made thousands of arrests in the West Bank and killed more than 200 Palestinians, including fighters and civilians, while more than 40 Israelis and three Ukrainians have died in Palestinian attacks.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2023
