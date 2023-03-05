Advanced search
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
U.S. defense secretary lands in Jordan at start of Middle East tour

03/05/2023 | 08:27am EST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visits Tallinn

AMMAN (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Jordan on Sunday at the start of a Middle East tour that will also take him to Israel and Egypt in a show of support for its main regional allies against the growing threat posed by Iran, U.S. officials said.

Austin wrote on Twitter before his departure that he would meet key leaders and "reaffirm the U.S. commitment to regional stability and advancing the shared interests of our allies and partners."

The U.S. Defense Department said ahead of the visit that discussions would focus on the growing threat Iran poses to regional stability, and on advancing multilateral security cooperation with integrated air and missile defences.

Central to discussion will be the "full constellation of Iran-associated threats..," a senior defence official was quoted as saying on the Pentagon's official site ahead of the visit.

"Those threats include Iran's arming, training and funding of violent proxy groups, aggression at sea, cyber threats, its ballistic missile program and drone attacks," he added.

In Israel, Austin will also raise his concerns about a surge in violence in the West Bank that has alarmed Jordan and Arab leaders and discuss diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions ahead of Muslim and Jewish religious holidays, U.S. officials said.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
08:27aU.S. defense secretary lands in Jordan at start of Middle East tour
RE
04:01aNetanyahu tries to calm outcry over minister's remarks on Palestinians
RE
01:09aVideo captures moment another train derails in Ohio
RE
03/04Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio; company says no toxins aboard
RE
03/04UN nuclear watchdog chief cites 'great expectation' in talks with Iran
RE
03/03Senator Warren urges transport regulator to block U.S. railroad deal
RE
03/03Alpha Tau Medical Granted Amended Radioactive License by Israeli Government
MT
03/03EU diplomat demands accountability following Israeli settler rampage in West Bank
RE
03/03Hungary to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem - Israeli media report
RE
03/03Arianespace says faulty carbon component to blame for failed satellite launch
RE
More news
