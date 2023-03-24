Advanced search
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
UK PM Sunak raised judicial reforms with Israel's Netanyahu - Sunak's office

03/24/2023 | 08:36am EDT
British PM Rishi Sunak meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak raised the issue of Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul during a meeting with the Israeli prime minister in London on Friday, a spokesman for Sunak's office said.

"The prime minister stressed the importance of upholding the democratic values that underpin our relationship, including in the proposed judicial reforms in Israel," Sunak's office said.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Sarah Young)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
08:36aUK PM Sunak raised judicial reforms with Israel's Netanyahu - Sunak's office
RE
08:28aPurple Biotech CEO Gil Efron to Take Temporary Medical Leave; Board Member Isaac Israel..
MT
05:45aIsrael's Netanyahu greeted by protesters ahead of London meeting with UK PM
RE
03/23Cracks in Netanyahu coalition over judicial crisis
RE
03/23Netanyahu vows to advance reforms amid mass protests
RE
03/23Netanyahu vows to advance reforms amid mass protests
RE
03/23Some Israeli army reservists rule out call-up if judiciary weakened
RE
03/23Nova Opens Production Facility in Israel
MT
03/23Trapped and jobless, Gaza youth look for way out
RE
03/23New Israel law limits ability to oust Netanyahu
RE
Chart EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
