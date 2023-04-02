Vietnam says to sign free trade pact with Israel this year

HANOI, April 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam and Israel will sign a free trade
agreement later this year, after completing seven years of negotiation, the
Southeast Asian country's government said on Monday.
Bilateral trade between the countries rose 18% last year to $2.2 billion,
the government said in a statement. Vietnam's largest exports to Israel include
smartphones, footwear and seafood, while it imports electronics and fertiliser.
Vietnam has signed more than 15 bilateral and multilateral free trade
agreements since the early 1990s, as it seeks to attract more foreign investors
to its manufacturing-driven economy.
