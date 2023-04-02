Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
12:01aVietnam says to sign free trade pact with Israel this year
RE
04/02Israel's Defense Minister visits West Bank, criticizes Iran
RE
04/02Israel approves 'national guard' sought by far-right security minister
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Vietnam says to sign free trade pact with Israel this year

04/02/2023 | 11:54pm EDT
HANOI, April 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam and Israel will sign a free trade agreement later this year, after completing seven years of negotiation, the Southeast Asian country's government said on Monday.

Bilateral trade between the countries rose 18% last year to $2.2 billion, the government said in a statement. Vietnam's largest exports to Israel include smartphones, footwear and seafood, while it imports electronics and fertiliser.

Vietnam has signed more than 15 bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements since the early 1990s, as it seeks to attract more foreign investors to its manufacturing-driven economy. (Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2023
Chart EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
