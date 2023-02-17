'We're afraid' -Ohio residents after toxic spill

Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailed and spilled toxic chemicals earlier this month, expressed anger and concern on Friday (February 17), after a plume of pollution moved down the Ohio River.

"I am frustrated, here I am. I just moved seven months ago. I busted my ass to make this place look like it does, and I got to move because I'm not safe being here. There is no way we are safe being here."

Ted Murphy told Reuters that he and his 80-year-old mother are now looking for a new place to live despite state health officials' insistence that the town of nearly 5,000 is a safe place to be.

"We're not getting any truth. They are not going to own up to what's going on in there until they are forced to."

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Friday that pollution in the Ohio River, a source of drinking water for 5 million people, had now dissipated, and that state testing never showed that any contaminated water entered any municipal drinking systems.

"We know that the science indicates that this water is safe, the air is safe. But we also know, very understandably, that residents of East Palestine are concerned."

Deb Blair, a cashier at the Sparkle Market in East Palestine, says bottled water has been flying off the shelves.

"Water is the big thing here. Right now, everybody is wanting water. They don't want to drink the water. They don't want to give it to their animals, you know?" [FLASH] "This is worse than what everybody thought it was. And the people in town are afraid."

The Biden administration said on Friday that it was sending more resources, including a team of medical personnel and toxicologists to conduct public health testing and assessments.