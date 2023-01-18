Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Real-time  -  12:47:34 2020-07-28 pm EDT
4.0013 ILS   -0.36%
01:20pWhite House adviser Sullivan will support two-state solution in Israel trip -Kirby
RE
12:30pDavos 2023: Saudi FM urges Israel to engage seriously on resolving Palestinian conflict
RE
11:41aSciSparc Obtains Medical Center Approval for Clinical Study of Drug Candidate to Treat Autism Spectrum Disorder in Children
MT
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

White House adviser Sullivan will support two-state solution in Israel trip -Kirby

01/18/2023 | 01:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan was holding meetings in Israel on Wednesday and will stress the U.S. commitment to a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestinian dispute during his visit, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

Sullivan will also underscore the U.S. commitment to Israel's security and discuss regional challenges including Iran, Kirby said at a news briefing.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
01:20pWhite House adviser Sullivan will support two-state solution in Israel trip -Kirby
RE
12:30pDavos 2023: Saudi FM urges Israel to engage seriously on resolving Palestinia..
RE
11:41aSciSparc Obtains Medical Center Approval for Clinical Study of Drug Candidate to Treat ..
MT
09:56aAnalysis-Hamas sees West Bank as battleground with new Israel gov't
RE
09:33aU.S. links Israel visa-waiver to West Bank travel for Palestinian-Americans
RE
08:56aFintech Pagaya to lay off 20% of employees
RE
08:05aFintech Pagaya to lay off 20% of employees
RE
07:20aIsrael asks Pope, Red Cross to help recover four citizens held in Gaza
RE
06:17aU.S. policy like Hitler's 'Final Solution': Russia
RE
04:25aU.S. redirecting Israel-stored munitions to Ukraine - New York Times
RE
More news
Chart EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart