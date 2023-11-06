STORY: It's been over 31 days of waking nightmare for Avihai Brodutch.

Thirty-one days since he last spoke to his wife or saw his three young children, aged ten, eight, and four years old.

Thirty-one days since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel, which kidnapped and took his family hostage.

"It's been so long I'm starting to lose it."

"I don't know in what situation there are in, health-wise, or you know, they're being fed, taken care of. I can only hope that everything's alright."

Brodutch's family was taken from one of the hardest hit communities, Kfar Aza.

They were hiding in a safe room with their neighbor's daughter, whose parents were killed.

He had gone outside to see if he could help stop the gunmen, but they got separated.

At first he thought everyone but the dog was killed, before he received confirmation they were taken.

He started camping with his dog outside the Israeli defense ministry with a sign to remind the military: "My family is in Gaza."

Others have joined him in what's become a daily occurrence.

"All day this is what I'm doing. I talk to people and tell them my story and my beliefs, and I just keep on going you know. And nighttime comes and I just fall asleep, you know. Maybe I don't fall apart, but I just fall asleep and I get so tired."

"So, I just wanted them to see, you know, the decision makers, to know that I'm there and my family was held hostage, so whenever they make their big decisions they think about me. And I think they are thinking about me right now. They can't ignore me."

After a month, Brodutch is tired of protesting, but he says views of the war are changing.

"I think it has changed a lot. You know, people did change their views on this conflict. Everybody just wanted vengeance at first. I don't think, you know, they wanted retaliation, which is human I guess, but I hope it ends, you know. It's just a cycle that keeps going on and on. You know, I'm a part of it and my kids and wife are part of it, and they shouldn't be."