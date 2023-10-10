(Reuters) - Several international airlines have suspended flight services with Tel Aviv after the surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israel over the weekend, impacting hundreds of flights.

Here are airlines that have temporarily halted flights to and from Israel:

AFRICA

Royal Air Maroc cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv on Saturday and Sunday.

AMERICAS

On Sunday, U.S. carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines suspended direct flights to Tel Aviv.

United ran two flights to the U.S. from Israel late on Saturday and early on Sunday but then suspended services "until conditions allow them to resume".

Air Canada cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice. The carrier said on Monday it would resume the route "as soon as the situation stabilizes".

ASIA

Hainan Airlines, the only Chinese airline to fly between China and Israel, cancelled flights between Tel Aviv and Shanghai on Monday.

Cathay Pacific cancelled its Tuesday and Thursday flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv and said it would provide further updates regarding its next scheduled service.

Korean Air cancelled its Monday flight between Incheon and Tel Aviv, and expects future flights to be irregular.

EUROPE

A Norwegian Air spokesman said on Monday, that the airline is cancelling its flights from Copenhagen and Stockholm to Tel Aviv this week and return flights, up to and including Sunday, Oct. 15th.

All airlines owned by Germany's Lufthansa, including Austrian Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Brussels Airlines, cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv through Monday.

Britain's easyJet halted flights with Tel Aviv on Sunday and Monday, and said it would adjust the timing of flights in the next few days.

Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, said it has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11 due to operational restrictions beyond its control.

Air France KLM suspended flights without providing a time frame. Its unit Transavia France cancelled two flights on Monday, and said it was not yet known what this meant for flights from Oct. 10.

Finnish carrier Finnair also suspended flights without giving a time frame.

Hungarian Wizz Air said on Monday its flights to and from Tel Aviv were cancelled until further notice.

Portugal's TAP cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv scheduled for Sunday and Monday.

Iberia Airlines, owned by IAG, canceled two round trips between Madrid and Tel Aviv on Saturday, and operated only one on Sunday and one on Monday.

IAG-owned Vueling canceled flights from Barcelona to Tel Aviv on Saturday. It will resume daily round trips from Monday evening, while monitoring the situation for possible delays and cancellations.

Spain-based Air Europa canceled a flight to Tel Aviv on Sunday. Operations are back to normal, but the carrier said it was monitoring the situation and would be ready to delay or cancel flights if needed.

Italy's ITA flights to and from Tel Aviv have been canceled until Oct. 10.

Aegean Airlines cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Tuesday.

Bulgaria Air cancelled a return flight to Tel Aviv on Monday and Tuesday, and said a flight to and from Tel Aviv on Thursday was scheduled to operate as planned.

Air Malta cancelled two return trips on Monday and Wednesday, saying it would continually adjust operations as needed.

Icelandair said on Sunday the last three scheduled flights to Tel Aviv had been cancelled.

Virgin Atlantic said its flights between London Heathrow and Tel Aviv could face delays or cancellations.

Poland's LOT said flights from Tel Aviv may be delayed or cancelled in the upcoming days.

MIDDLE EAST

Etihad Airways cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv on Monday and Tuesday.

Gulf Air cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 14.

(Compiled by Alessandro Parodi and Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi and Bernadette Baum)