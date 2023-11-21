JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Leaders of the BRICS bloc of developing nations and other countries they have invited to join from next year discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Tuesday, but failed to agree a joint declaration.

The virtual talks organised by current BRICS chair South Africa were the first between the group's leaders since Israel invaded Gaza in retaliation for a deadly raid by militant group Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7.

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. In August the grouping agreed to admit Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates from January, in a move aimed at accelerating its push to reshuffle a Western-dominated world order it sees as outdated.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told Tuesday's talks that diplomats did not have sufficient time to draft a declaration.

"We've called upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint," Ramaphosa said in his summary of the discussions. "We affirmed ... that a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict can be achieved by peaceful means."

Different leaders emphasised different points in their remarks.

Argentina's Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero said his country recognised Israel's right "to legitimate self-defence while strictly respecting humanitarian international law", while China's Xi Jinping appeared to show more sympathy for the Palestinians.

"The root cause of the Palestinian-Israeli situation is the fact that the right of the Palestinian people to statehood, their right to existence, and their right of return have long been ignored," Xi said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the crisis on the failure of U.S. diplomacy in the Middle East.

"We call for joint efforts of the international community aimed at de-escalating the situation, a ceasefire and finding a political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. And the BRICS states... could play a key role in this work," Putin said.

