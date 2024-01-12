Asked in an interview on Bloomberg television about market expectations for a move in March. Mester replied: "I mean it's hard to predict the future, as you know, and it's really going to be dependent on how the economy evolves. I think March is probably too early in my estimation," Mester said.

Bitcoin ETFs Get Off to a Monster Start, Despite Resistance on Wall Street

The new bitcoin ETFs had a roaring debut in their first day of trading, but Vanguard refused to join the party.

The asset-management giant said Thursday it won't offer the new spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds on its brokerage platform, highlighting concerns about the digital currency's suitability for many individual investors.

Iran Seizes Oil Tanker Linked to U.S. Sanctions Dispute

The Iranian Navy said it had seized an oil tanker off the coast of Oman that has been at the center of a dispute between Tehran and Washington, raising the stakes as a U.S.-led coalition launched strikes on rebel targets in Yemen.

The seizure came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a weeklong tour of the region aimed at cooling tensions there, especially in the waters of the Middle East, where attacks have risen since the Israel-Hamas war began.

Israelis Express Outrage at Genocide Accusation in U.N. Court

TEL AVIV-When South Africa presented its case in The Hague on Thursday that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, many Israelis saw an accusation that turned the victim into the perpetrator, negating the Holocaust and the atrocities committed against them by Hamas on Oct. 7.

South Africa argued at the International Court of Justice that Israeli military operations in Gaza are intended to wipe out Palestinians as a distinct group. Israel has rejected the accusation and is expected to rebut it at a hearing at the United Nations court on Friday.

Airbus Shatters Record for Jet Orders as Demand Soars

LONDON-Airbus, the world's biggest plane maker, smashed its near-decade old record for the highest number of orders in a single year, as airlines scramble to secure the limited availability of new aircraft.

The company said it had booked 2,319 gross orders last year, more than twice the number in 2022 and 29.1% higher than its 1,796 record set in 2014.

Novartis Pursuit of Cytokinetics Cools

Novartis has backed away from its pursuit of Cytokinetics, putting a damper on the prospects of a deal for the promising heart-drug developer.

The Swiss drug giant had been closing in on a purchase of South San Francisco-based Cytokinetics, with an agreement expected as soon as this week, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. But Novartis, which had been pursuing the biotech for several months, backed away sometime in the past day or two, according to the people.

The Onetime Auditor Brought In to Reinvent Gucci

MILAN-When Gucci's flagship store here reopened last month, the space was missing the baroque flourishes and jewel-toned colors that have defined the brand in recent years.

Instead the look is decidedly less maximalist-all clean lines and understated tones.

Apple Directors Al Gore, James Bell to Retire

Apple's board of directors is getting a shake up.

Longtime Apple board member Al Gore is retiring from the board, the company announced Thursday. The former U.S. vice president had been a board member since 2003, a witness of the company's rise and transformation a few years after the return of co-founder Steve Jobs as chief executive.

EPA Calls on Telecom Executives to Meet About Lead-Sheathed Phone Cables

The Environmental Protection Agency sent letters requesting telecom companies to meet with the agency about their lead-sheathed phone cables, in a new phase of an investigation in the EPA's efforts to protect the public from potential lead hazards.

The agency's move comes on the heels of the EPA finding more than 100 soil and sediment readings with lead above the regulator's safety guideline for children at some phone lead-cable sites identified by The Wall Street Journal in three states.

