Shares of energy companies surged alongside oil futures after an unexpected attack on Israel by Palestinian terror organization Hamas triggered a major conflict.

As many as 1,100 people are dead since the Hamas invasion was launched from Gaza Saturday. Israel has ordered Chevron to shut down natural-gas production at one of the two major offshore platforms it operates in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, the U.S. oil major said.

The Justice Department is conducting a broad effort to crack down on violations of sanctions imposed on Russia's energy exports and has homed in on the possible activities of a prominent oil trader, Murtaza Lakhani, founder and chief executive of Mercantile & Maritime Group.

Exxon Mobil tested all-time highs as investors digested the implications of reported plans to buy out shale oil driller Pioneer Natural Resources. "That news pales in comparison to geopolitical issues at hand," said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management. "After all, the attack and likely subsequent measures could affect energy, not to mention the devastation of life and property."

