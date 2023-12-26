JERUSALEM, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Israel's government agreed to give Intel Corp a $3.2 billion grant for new $25 billion chip plant it plans to build in southern Israel, both sides said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
|RE
|08:55am
|Oil nudges higher as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut
|RE
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
