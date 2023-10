JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's Energy Ministry said on Sunday it had awarded 12 licenses to six companies to explore for natural gas off the country's Mediterranean Coast, aiming to create more competition and diversify suppliers.

It said that one group that includes ENI, Dana Petroleum and Ratio Petroleum will explore in an area west of the Leviathan field, which supplies Israel with gas and is also used for export. Another group comprised of BP Socar and NewMed will explore north of the Leviathan, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer; Editing by Susan Fenton)