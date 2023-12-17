JERUSALEM, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The consortium building a new Tel Aviv light rail line signed a financing deal worth 6.1 billion shekels ($1.7 billion) with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and two Israeli banks, a member of the group said on Sunday.

In a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv, construction and infrastructure firm Electra - which holds a 40.05% stake in the TMT (Tel Aviv Metropolitan Tramway) consortium - said Hapoalim and Mizrahi-Tefahot participated in the bridge funding round that will allow for planning, construction and maintenance of the so-called Green Line.

Israel media said the EIB's loan was 250 million euro ($272 million).

After years of delay, the Red Line began operating earlier this year while a second Purple Line is expected to open in 2027.

The 39-km Green Line is planned to start operations in 2028 and will comprise 62 stations - four of which are underground - and run along the coastline to connect Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial capital, with tech centre Herzliya to the city's north and to nearby Holon and Rishon LeZion south of Tel Aviv.

It expects to serve some 275,000 passengers a day.

French train maker Alstom and Israel's Dan Transportation are also part of the TMT consortium to build the Green Line that is estimated at 19 billion shekels to complete.

Electra also said it entered into additional agreements with TMT required for execution of the project, including for planning and construction for 2.7 billion shekels. ($1 = 3.6753 shekels) ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Alison Williams)