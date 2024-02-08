Israeli airline El Al says flight from Prague diverted to Greece over violent passenger incident

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's national airline El Al said in a statement that a flight from Prague had to be diverted to Greece after a passenger behaved in a violent manner on Thursday.

The circumstances behind the incident are being investigated, according to the statement. (Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Chris Reese)