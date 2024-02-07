WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday it will hold a June 25 meeting to determine the probable cause of a February 2023 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that prompted calls for rail safety reform.

The derailment forced residents to abandon their homes after the train caught fire and released over a million gallons of hazardous materials and pollutants near the state's border with Pennsylvania. Last week the White House said President Joe Biden would soon visit East Palestine.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said the board would go to East Palestine for the meeting, which will also make safety recommendations.

"The NTSB is returning to East Palestine for our final board meeting for the same reasons we went last summer: because the communities most affected by this tragedy deserve to hear our findings in-person and in real-time," Homendy said in a statement.

Last May, the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee approved rail safety legislation that tightens rules on trains carrying explosive substances like the train operated by Norfolk Southern that derailed in Ohio.

The Senate legislation has not been voted on by the full Senate or had a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives after opposition to some aspects of the bill by the railroad industry and some Republicans.

Some lawmakers have said they want the NTSB to complete its investigation before they consider legislation. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has repeatedly urged Congress to take action even as the department pursues some reforms through the regulatory process.

The Senate bill would mandate the use of technology that can identify equipment failures, forbid cursory railcar inspections, and require stronger safety regulations for trains carrying explosive materials.

The Senate bill would also increase maximum civil penalties from $225,455 to $10 million for serious rail safety violations, and would require at least two crew members to operate a train.

Norfolk Southern faces lawsuits from Ohio and the Justice Department over the derailment. In September, the railroad launched an interim program to compensate homeowners around East Palestine who have had to sell their properties at a reduced value following the derailment. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)