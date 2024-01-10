U.S. stocks edge higher in cautious trading ahead of inflation report, bank earnings

U.S. stock indexes were edging higher on Wednesday morning as markets saw cautious trading ahead of the December inflation report on Thursday.

Mortgage refinance demand surges by nearly 20% after holiday period

Mortgage applications rose 9.9% in the last two weeks, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.81%.

Importers Face Surging Shipping Costs, Delays as Red Sea Diversions Pile Up

Western importers are reporting a steep rise in ocean-shipping rates and weekslong delays as carriers divert ships from the Red Sea to avoid Houthi rebel attacks.

This Inflation Measure Is Running Hot. It's Probably Wrong.

The median consumer-price index suggests inflation's underlying trend is stronger than what other measures show.

The Fed Launched a Bank Rescue Program Last Year. Now, Banks Are Gaming It.

Borrowing at the bank term funding program is up to record highs, but not because of new stresses.

Pro Take: Cash in Circulation Has Surged by Over $500 Billion Since the Pandemic

Social isolation didn't quash the demand for cold hard cash often seen during times of turmoil.

U.S., U.K. Warships Shoot Down Houthi Barrage in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis launched one their largest barrages so far of missiles and drones into the crucial Red Sea shipping lane while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued his efforts to prevent the conflict in Gaza from escalating.

Spending Bill Won't Be Done in Time, Senate Republicans Warn

Mitch McConnell says another short-term patch will be needed, causing a potential headache for House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Global Economic Growth to Slow for Third Straight Year, World Bank Says

The global economy will expand 2.4% in 2024, slowing from last year's growth rate of 2.6%, the World Bank says.

SEC Blames Hack for Incorrect Post About Bitcoin ETF Approval

The price surges toward $48,000 before Chair Gary Gensler and the agency disavow the message on the X social network.

