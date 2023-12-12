"Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created," Zara said in a post on its Instagram account.
That account had seen tens of thousands of comments posted about the photos, many with Palestinian flags, while "#BoycottZara" was trending on messaging platform X. Critics said the images resembled photos of corpses in white shrouds in Gaza.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Andrew Heavens)