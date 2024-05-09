34,904 PALESTINIANS KILLED AND 78,514 INJURED IN ISRAEL'S MILITARY OFFENSIVE ON GAZA SINCE OCT. 7 - GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY
EUR / ILS
Exchange rates
EURILS
|Delayed 03:56:30 2024-05-09 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.986 ILS
|+0.17%
|-0.20%
|-0.25%
|09:43am
|34,904 PALESTINIANS KILLED AND 78,514 INJURED IN ISRAEL'S MILITA…
|RE
|09:23am
|IBEX takes profits on macro data and BBVA's hostile takeover bid for Sabadell
|RE
Headlines
Oil Market's Reaction to Iran's Attack on Israel 'Surprising,' Commerzbank Says
- Stock Market
- Currencies
- Currency
- News EUR / ILS
- 34,904 Palestinians Killed And 78,514 Injured In Israel's Milita…