CAIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - At least 35,456 Palestinians have been killed and 79,476 have been wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Jaidaa Taha)
EUR / ILS
Exchange rates
EURILS
|Delayed 05:29:10 2024-05-17 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.032 ILS
|+0.69%
|+0.02%
|+0.73%
|02:17pm
|35,456 Palestinians killed in Israel military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, Gaza health ministry says
|RE
|02:17pm
|35,456 PALESTINIANS KILLED AND 79,476 INJURED IN ISRAEL'S MILITA…
|RE
Headlines
Oil Market's Reaction to Iran's Attack on Israel 'Surprising,' Commerzbank Says
April 17, 2024 at 06:20 am EDT
- Stock Market
- Currencies
- Currency
- News EUR / ILS
- 35,456 Palestinians killed in Israel military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, Gaza health ministry says