36,050 PALESTINIANS KILLED AND 81,026 INJURED BY ISRAEL'S MILITARY OFFENSIVE ON GAZA SINCE OCT.7 - GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY
EUR / ILS
Exchange rates
EURILS
|Delayed 07:08:00 2024-05-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.981 ILS
|+0.50%
|-1.94%
|-0.55%
|01:04pm
|Israeli attack on Rafah tent camp draws global condemnation
|RE
|12:56pm
|Gaza health ministry says 45 killed in Israeli attack on camp for Rafah displaced
|RE
Headlines
Oil Market's Reaction to Iran's Attack on Israel 'Surprising,' Commerzbank Says
April 17, 2024 at 06:20 am EDT
