Balfour's declaration, made as Ottoman rule was crumbling in the Middle East and Britain a global power, said London would "view with favor the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people" and work toward it - albeit without prejudicing "the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities".
It was the first time a major power had publicly expressed support for a Jewish homeland, gave a boost to the growing worldwide Zionist movement - and shaped what was to become interim British "mandate" rule of Palestine from 1918 onward.
Palestinians have long demanded that Britain apologize for the 67-word statement.