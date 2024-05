May 26, 2024 at 02:27 am EDT

CAIRO, May 26 (Reuters) - About 200 aid trucks, including four fuel trucks, are expected to enter Gaza today, Khaled Zayed, the head of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society in North Sinai, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed, Jaidaa Taha and Nafisa Eltahir, writing by Jaidaa Taha)