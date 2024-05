DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Qatar's Al Jazeera's network condemned on Sunday a move by Israeli cabinet to shut down its operations in Israel, calling it a "criminal action".

"Israel's suppression of free press to cover up its crimes by killing and arresting journalists has not detered us from performing our duty," it said. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Angus MacSwan)