STORY: :: At least 10 people were killed when Israeli airstrikes

hit Gaza's largest refugee camp

:: May 18, 2024

:: Jabalia, Gaza

Search and rescue officials were seen trying to free a woman from under the rubble. One of the rescuers added at least ten buildings were flattened and scores were missing in the strike.

Israel has conducted renewed military sweeps this month of parts of northern Gaza where it had declared the end of major operations in January. At the time, it also predicted its forces would return to prevent a regrouping by the Palestinian Islamist group that rules Gaza.