BIDEN, ASKED IF NETANYAHU IS PLAYING POLITICS WITH THE WAR, SAYS ISRAELI LEADER IS TRYING TO WORK OUT A SERIOUS PROBLEM THAT HE HAS
EUR / ILS
Exchange rates
EURILS
|4 ILS
|+0.52%
|+1.27%
|+0.89%
|Netanyahu aide: Biden's Gaza plan 'not a good deal' but Israel accepts it
|Netanyahu says no Gaza ceasefire until Hamas destroyed
Oil Market's Reaction to Iran's Attack on Israel 'Surprising,' Commerzbank Says
April 17, 2024 at 06:20 am EDT
- Biden, Asked If Netanyahu Is Playing Politics With The War, Says…