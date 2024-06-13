BIDEN: THE BIGGEST HANGUP ON GAZA CEASEFIRE PLAN IS HAMAS REFUSING TO SIGN UP
EUR / ILS
Exchange rates
EURILS
|Delayed 03:15:50 2024-06-13 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.979 ILS
|-0.07%
|-0.87%
|-0.16%
|Jun. 10
|Blinken presses Hamas to say 'yes' to ceasefire
|RE
|Jun. 10
|US considering unilateral talks on hostage deal with Hamas, NBC reports
|RE
Headlines
Oil Market's Reaction to Iran's Attack on Israel 'Surprising,' Commerzbank Says
April 17, 2024 at 06:20 am EDT
Currency: The Euro isn't penalized by rate cuts, but by European elections
