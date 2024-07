WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday at the White House, a U.S. official said on Monday.

Biden has been battling COVID-19 since last Wednesday but is returning to Washington on Tuesday from his beach house in Delaware. Netanyahu addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday. (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)