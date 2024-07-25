STORY: :: Netanyahu thanks Biden for 50 years

of support for the state of Israel

:: July 25, 2024

:: Washington, D.C.

It was the first face-to-face talks for the two men since Biden traveled to Israel days after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, hugged Netanyahu and pledged American support.

Vice President Kamala Harris is due to meet the Israeli leader later in the day.

The visit coincides with a shift in American politics. On Sunday, Biden stepped aside from the U.S. presidential race under pressure from fellow Democrats and endorsed Harris for the party's 2024 presidential nomination.