STORY: ""It's time for this war to end"

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said Israel has proposed a new Gaza ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages.

"Hamas needs to take the deal. For months, people all over the world have called for a cease-fire. Now it's time to raise your voices and demand that Hamas come to the table, agree to this deal, and end this war that they began."

The new proposal Biden laid out is made up of three phases.

First: a six week ceasefire, in which Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza - and hostages would be exchanged for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Palestinian civilians would return to Gaza and 600 trucks would bring humanitarian aid into Gaza each day.

Second: negotiations for a permanent end to hostilities.

And the third phase: a major reconstruction plan for Gaza.

While pressing Hamas, the president also called on those in Israel who were pushing for an "indefinite" war to change their minds.

"I know there are those in Israel who will not agree with this plan. And will call for the war to continue indefinitely. [FLASH] Well, I've urged leadership in Israel to stand behind this deal, despite whatever pressure comes."

Talks between the two sides - mediated by Egypt, Qatar and others - have repeatedly stalled, with both sides blaming the other for the lack of progress.