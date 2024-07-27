STORY: :: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticizes

Beijing's 'unlawful actions' in the South China Sea

:: July 27, 2024

:: Vientiane, Laos

"As we take stock of this affirmative agenda, we also have to work together to address challenges to the shared vision. Whether it's Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, the DPRK (North Korea) has nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. The ongoing and heartbreaking crisis in Burma or the PRC (The People's Republic of China) escalatory and unlawful actions taken against the Philippines in the South China Sea over the last few months."

:: But Blinken also lauded China and

the Philippines for their diplomacy

"...We are pleased to take note of the successful resupply today, the Second Thomas Shoal, which is the product of an agreement reached between the Philippines and China. We applaud that and hope and expect to see that it continues going forward."

Though Blinken singled out China over its actions against U.S. defense ally the Philippines in the South China Sea, he lauded both countries for their diplomacy hours after Manila completed a resupply mission to troops in an area also claimed by Beijing.

During the meeting, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi also stressed the urgent need for sustainable peace in Gaza. "We cannot continue closing our eyes to see the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza," she said.