June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held separate phone calls with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Benny Gantz, a centrist minister who joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an emergency coalition, to discuss the proposed ceasefire deal in Gaza, the State Department said on Sunday. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Rami Ayyub)
EUR / ILS
Exchange rates
EURILS
|Delayed 09:28:32 2024-06-02 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.016 ILS
|+0.12%
|+0.96%
|+0.68%
|Jun. 02
|Netanyahu aide: Biden's Gaza plan 'not a good deal' but Israel accepts it
|RE
|Jun. 02
|Netanyahu says no Gaza ceasefire until Hamas destroyed
|RE
Headlines
Oil Market's Reaction to Iran's Attack on Israel 'Surprising,' Commerzbank Says
April 17, 2024 at 06:20 am EDT
- Stock Market
- Currencies
- Currency
- News EUR / ILS
- Blinken speaks to Israel's Gantz, Gallant about ceasefire plan