CIA chief to travel to Egypt this weekend, Axios reports

April 04, 2024 at 08:43 pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. CIA Director Bill Burns is expected to travel to Cairo this weekend to meet with his Egyptian and Israeli counterparts and the Qatari prime minister to try to reach a breakthrough in talks on releasing hostages held in Gaza by Hamas, Axios reporter Barak Ravid posted on social media site X on Thursday, citing two sources.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward)