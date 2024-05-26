STORY: :: Graphic Warning

:: Gaza City, Gaza

In Gaza City on Saturday, displaced people sheltering at a school were cleaning up after an Israeli airstrike hit the grounds, killing at least 10, according to the ministry of health.

This woman was among the hundreds sheltering at the school.

"I do not know where to go. We were in the schools in the camp, they threw bombs at us, and burnt down the classrooms, they burnt the tents, a handicapped girl was killed in the tent. Isn't this awful? We came here and we saw catastrophes. We want to flee but we do not know where to go. Where can we go?"

:: May 25, 2024

Israeli forces killed dozens in new attacks on the strip, according to Palestinian medics, amid reports that ceasefire talks could soon resume.

The Israeli military had said it is trying to prevent Hamas from reestablishing its hold in northern Gaza.

:: May 24, 2024

:: The Hague, Netherlands

The attacks took place just a day after judges at the top United Nations court ordered Israel to halt its offensive on the southern city of Rafah.

:: Southern Israel

:: May 25, 2024

Plumes of black smoke could be seen rising over the Gaza Strip's southern border.

New talks are set to restart next week between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to an official with knowledge of the matter.

:: Deir al Balah, Gaza

:: May 24, 2024

The decision was made after the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency met the head of the CIA and the prime minister of Qatar, said the source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality, given the sensitivity of the matter.

A Hamas official denied Israeli media reports that the talks would resume in Cairo on Tuesday, telling Reuters: "There is no date."

After more than seven months of war in Gaza, mediators have struggled to secure a breakthrough.

:: Gaza City, Gaza

:: May 25, 2024

Israel is seeking the release of hostages held by Hamas, while Hamas is seeking the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and an end to the war.

Nearly 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive in Gaza, Gaza's health ministry says.

In Israel, 1,200 people were killed and another 250 seized hostage, according to Israeli tallies, after Hamas-led militants attacked on October 7.