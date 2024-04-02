"We need to double down on efforts to get aid to Gaza," Nikos Christodoulides said, after a meeting with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.
LARNACA, Cyprus (Reuters) - Cyprus's president on Tuesday called for an immediate probe into the killing of seven aid workers in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, saying the U.S.-based World Central Kitchen charity they were members of was a "crucial partner" in its initiative to get aid to the enclave by sea.
"We need to double down on efforts to get aid to Gaza," Nikos Christodoulides said, after a meeting with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.
April 02, 2024 at 12:16 am EDT