STORY: :: Riot police break up pro-Palestinian protests

at the University of Amsterdam

:: May 8, 2024

:: Amsterdam, Netherlands

The protesters said the Israeli institutions that the university works with profit from the oppression of Palestinians.

Hundreds gathered on the narrow streets outside, atop makeshift barriers of desks, bricks and wooden pallets, chanting slogans as police surrounded them and dragged many away from campus.

Students in the Dutch capital have joined a wave of sit-ins and other actions at universities throughout Europe against Israel's war in Gaza, following larger-scale disturbances at U.S. universities.