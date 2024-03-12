MARKET WRAPS

U.K. unemployment; Germany CPI; trading updates from Porsche, Generali, Tod's Group, Persimmon

Stock futures gained early Tuesday while Asian equities were mixed; the dollar weakened slightly; Treasury yields were mixed; while oil futures gained and gold edged lower.

Equities:

Stock futures were higher early Tuesday ahead of key U.S. inflation data that could shed light on when the Federal Reserve might start cutting interest rates.

The overall inflation rate is expected to have held steady in February at 3.1% from a year earlier, according to economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

"If we keep seeing progress on the inflation side, it will give investors confidence that the Fed is going to be friendlier to markets than it has been for the past couple of years," said James Robertson, senior portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management.

However, some analysts cautioned that shares could be poised for a pullback.

"I think the market is vulnerable right now to some kind of decline. Expectations are so high that it won't take much to disappoint," said Tim Hayes, chief global investment strategist at Ned Davis Research.

Forex:

The U.S. CPI data is likely to impact the outlook for rate cuts in the U.S., potentially moving FX markets.

Any upside surprises to the CPI data could provide the greenback with some support, Maybank analysts said.

While any downside surprises to the CPI data should affirm the U.S. disinflationary path, the scope for the greenback's weakness could be limited given the magnitude of earlier USD moves and current market expectations for Fed rate cuts, the analysts added.

Bonds:

The rise in sovereign bond yields in January and February means slower inflows into the credit market in the near term, Bank of America analysts said.

In the first two months of 2024, inflows into government bonds rose driven by the high yields, BofA said.

"While a structural demand for credit should emerge in a world where depo rates are low again, we expect this trend to face some headwinds in the short term."

Energy:

Oil futures gained early Tuesday, as traders weigh demand and the willingness of OPEC+ members to stick to production cuts.

"The market is overdue for a correction, so a little profit-taking might be in order," said Michael Lynch, president at Strategic Energy & Economic Research.

Analysts at Sevens Report Research said that the main factors in focus for oil this week will be Chinese growth expectations, U.S. consumer demand in the weekly Energy Information Administration data and the Fed's policy expectations.

Metals:

Gold's one-day implied volatility band suggests a $15/oz move in either direction, based on daily charts, FOREX.com and City Index said.

However, a $15/oz move may be on the low end with the looming U.S. inflation report, which is arguably more important than the Fed's meeting later this month, it said.

If inflation comes in too hot, gold looks vulnerable to a move lower by more than $15/oz, given the precious metal's strong rally recently, it said, pegging support around $2,157/oz.

Copper edged lower, retreating slightly from gains overnight in possible position adjustments.

Prospects for copper concentrate supply continue to look challenged, ANZ Research analysts said, noting Chilean miner Codelco's January output dropped 16% on year and its suspension of operations at a mine due to an accident.

Less concentrate copper in the market is reducing treatment charges, which could affect refined copper production, they added.

Iron-ore prices declined. China's National People's Congress meeting, which concluded on Monday, didn't provide much hope for more policy to help the property market, ANZ analysts said, adding that a weak start to the construction season is also boding ill for steel demand.

CPI inflation is being pushed up by gas, car insurance and housing

The latest snapshot of consumer prices is likely to show a hottish inflation reading in February. Why? Blame the cost of housing, car insurance and gasoline.

Here's what to look for in the CPI report on Tuesday morning.

New warning signs say that celebrating a Fed victory over inflation is premature

Many economists and commentators have been popping champagne corks and toasting the U.S. Federal Reserve for having steered the economy toward a soft landing.

Japan Still Hasn't Completely Overcome Deflation, Finance Minister Says

TOKYO-The Japanese economy hasn't completely overcome deflation yet, although there are some positive developments such as wage growth and increasing capital spending, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday.

"Japan is facing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get out of deflation," Suzuki said at a news conference. But the country still hasn't avoided the risk of falling back to deflation, he added.

Bitcoin Soars to a Record. The Next Stop Could Be $100,000.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies rose Monday, with the largest digital asset hitting a record high as investors continued to pile into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and push crypto prices higher.

The price of Bitcoin has gained 5% over the past 24 hours to around $72,700, with the biggest crypto trading as high as $72,716, an all-time high, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Bitcoin last week broke its longstanding record level near $69,000-which had held since November 2021-and, despite some initial profit taking, traders have continued to bid prices higher.

U.S. Spy Agencies Say Netanyahu's Leadership 'in Jeopardy'

WASHINGTON-A new U.S. global intelligence assessment says that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hold on office "may be in jeopardy" and suggests Israel will fail to achieve its aim in the Gaza war of completely eliminating Hamas.

While challenges to Netanyahu's continuation in power have been widely discussed since Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel, it appeared unusual for American spy agencies to offer their analysis of an allied leader's political prospects in an unclassified document.

A New Terror Threat Is Emerging in Europe Linked to Iran, Gaza War

BERLIN-Authorities in Europe say they have foiled several terror plots, some involving suspects posing as refugees, raising alarm about a growing array of threats from extremists.

In one previously unreported investigation last December, police in Austria and Bosnia arrested two separate groups of Afghan and Syrian refugees who carried arms and ammunition, including Kalashnikov assault rifles and pistols.

Having Overtaken Tesla, BYD Is Running Into Problems Overseas

Chinese electric-vehicle maker BYD is running into challenges in its overseas expansion, finding that its rapid growth at home doesn't necessarily translate into quick success in big foreign markets such as Europe.

Executives at BYD, which overtook Tesla late last year as the top global seller of EVs, said the issues included weak market demand, too-high pricing, quality control and internal tension over how quickly BYD should seek to grab market share.

Donald Trump Now Sees Possible TikTok Ban as 'Tough Decision'

WASHINGTON-Former President Donald Trump has become a wild card in the fight over the future of TikTok as the House nears a vote Wednesday on a bill that would force the company's Beijing-based parent to either shut down or separate its U.S. operations.

Trump moved to implement a ban when he was president, an effort that was derailed by legal challenges. But last week he criticized the new legislation, indicating his position had flipped. Asked Monday about the shift, he said he believed the service was a national-security threat but that the issue was best handled by Congress.

Oracle's stock is climbing, thanks to large new cloud deals, AI demand

Oracle Corp.'s stock climbed 14% in extended trading Monday after the company posted mixed results. The company's board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents a share of outstanding common stock.

"Large new cloud infrastructure contracts signed in Q3 drove Oracle's total remaining performance obligations up 29% to over $80 billion - an all-time record," Oracle Chief Executive Safra Catz said in a statement announcing the results.

