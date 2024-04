EU to widen Iran sanctions, including drones, missiles -statement

April 17, 2024 at 06:16 pm EDT Share

PARIS (Reuters) - The EU will take further sanctions against Iran following the country's recent attack on Israel, in particular with regard to the production of drones and missiles, the council of national government leaders said in a statement after a meeting on Wednesday evening.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Chris Reese)