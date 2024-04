Shares of energy companies fell as concerns about supplies offset elevated tensions between Israel and Iran.

Commercial crude stocks excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve rose by 2.7 million barrels to 460 million barrels in the week ended April 12 and were about 1% below the five-year average for the time of year, the Department of Energy said.

