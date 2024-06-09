STORY: :: Rozi Ziv, Mother of rescued hostage Shlomi Ziv

"My dream came true and I wish for the other hostages that their dream comes true as well. I thank God, I thank our country, our people, our government, our army. Only together can we win, with God's help and with the help of the wonderful soldiers we have. May God bring them all back, all in peace, safe and sound, Amen."

:: June 8, 2024

:: Ramat Gan, Israel

:: Orit Meir, Mother of rescued hostage Almog Meir Jan

"There are still 120 hostages in Gaza and we want a deal now. We want them to come back home as soon as possible."

During the news conference, family members also spoke of hostages left in Gaza and their hope for their negotiated release.

The four hostages, held by Hamas since October 7, were rescued by Israeli forces in a raid in Gaza that Palestinian officials said killed more than 200 people, one of the single bloodiest Israeli assaults of the eight-month-old war. An Israeli police commander was also killed during the raid.

Israel named the rescued hostages as Noa Argamani, 26, Almog Meir Jan, 22, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 41. They were taken to hospital for medical checks and were in good health, the military said.